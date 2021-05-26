Gambia: PSV Wellingara Eye Vengeance Against Jam City in 2nd Division League

PSV Wellingara Football Club is eyeing revenge against Jam City in the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two league game when they rub shoulders in their week-twenty match today, Tuesday at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Basori at 4 p.m.

The Wellingara based-club will be nervous for revenge after slipping to the Jambanjelly based-team 2-1 in the first round of the country's second tier.

The Jambanjelly based-outfit will be anxious to bounce back in the second tier after losing to Red Hawks 2-1 in their last league outing.

Latrikunda United will play against Team Rihno at the National Technical Training Centre at Yundum at 4 p.m.

The duo will be keen to grasp the vital three points to boost their chances of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.