Gambia: PSV Wellingara Eye Vengeance Against Jam City in 2nd Division League

26 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

PSV Wellingara Football Club is eyeing revenge against Jam City in the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two league game when they rub shoulders in their week-twenty match today, Tuesday at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Basori at 4 p.m.

The Wellingara based-club will be nervous for revenge after slipping to the Jambanjelly based-team 2-1 in the first round of the country's second tier.

The Jambanjelly based-outfit will be anxious to bounce back in the second tier after losing to Red Hawks 2-1 in their last league outing.

Latrikunda United will play against Team Rihno at the National Technical Training Centre at Yundum at 4 p.m.

The duo will be keen to grasp the vital three points to boost their chances of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.

