Gambia: Team Iftar Introduces New Islamic Library for Gambians

26 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay Bah And Jarra Cham

In a bid to instill the culture of reading and Islamic research, Team Iftar has introduced a new Islamic library called 'Daarus Sakeena' designed to help increase Islamic teachings and research in the country.

The new initiative, which is like an endowment foundation according to officials, would serve as a safe space for both students and enthusiastic readers.

Speaking with to The Point, Haji Camara, vice president of the Team Iftar explained that the library will serve as a one-stop centre for researchers' especially in accessing authentic Islamic books, and will also provide internet access for various research purposes.

Camara added that the library would have as part of its activities, Islamic lessons and talks among others.

"We also engaged in building mosques and in a lot of charity work for development of The Gambia." he explained.

Camara urged young boys and girls to make the best use of the library in their bid to know more about their religion.

Team Iftar is a registered charity organisation that was established on the 28th of April 2018. As the name implies, the charity seeks to provide street iftar during the month of Ramadan in different locations, targeting not only poor and the needy, but also those who will be far from home when it is time to break their fast.

"Also, the poor are solely targeted with family package during the month of Ramadan and in some occasions outside the month of Ramadan."

