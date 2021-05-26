Gambia: Gunjur Sports Committee Holds Nawetan Review Congress

Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC) on Sunday held its annual nawetan review congress at the Gunjur Daycare Centre.

The congress brought together delegates from teams affiliated with the town's sports committee and reviewed the 2019 nawetan season.

The 2021 Gunjur nawetan season will begin with the qualifiers which will be followed by the nawetan proper.

According to Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC), the elective congress is slated for later this season following the expiration of the mandate of the current executive.