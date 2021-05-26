Gambia: Tallinding United Beat GAF to Register Third Win of Season

26 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Tallinding United defeated The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) 2-1 in their week-16 fixture of The Gambia Football Federation 1st Division League played at the Independence Stadium on Sunday.

The Soldiers, The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) opened the scoring through Saikou Jatta in the 9 minutes of the game before the Buffer Zone Boys, Tallinding United came from behind with two quick goals from Lamin Kinteh's brace in the 37th and 45th minutes respectively.

The victory has moved Tallinding United out of the relegation zone after registering back-to-back victory - earning three wins, seven draws and suffering six defeats. The Gambia Armed Forces, meanwhile continued their recent struggles as they suffered back-to-back defeats in the league.

The result has moved Tallinding United to 11th position with 16 points, while The Gambia Armed Forces dropped to fifth position with 23 points, leveled with Elite United.

Tallinding United will next play against Hawks on Friday, while The Gambia Armed Forces will take on B.K. Milan on Sunday in the late encounter.

