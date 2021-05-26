Gambia: Caritas Gambia Presents Over 200 Bicycles to LRR Schools

The Caritas Mission in The Gambia through it partners Rotary Ireland last Thursday donated 290 bicycles to schools in the Lower River Region.

The presentation ceremony was held at the Caritas Gambia office at Westfield and was witnessed by officials from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) and staff of Caritas.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Franchise Mendy, Director of Caritas Gambia, said the gesture is to complement government's efforts and help improve students' retention and performance in schools.

Mendy expressed optimism that the donated bicycles would go along way in helping students in their academic pursuit.

The gesture, he added, is not the first time of supporting schools in the country, reminding that CARITAS Gambia over the years has been supporting schools within the Greater Banjul Area.

He assured that more of donation would be coming in the future targeting other regions in the country.

For her part, Dr. Sophie Ndow, vice chair of Caritas Board of Directors, said the Catholic Church in The Gambia through Caritas has significantly contributed and will continue to support social transformation through a panoply of initiatives in education, healthcare, migration, water sanitation and hygiene, food production system, peace building among others.

She highlighted that many students in the country still have dire transport needs as children in particular struggle with mobility constraints in their quest to access education, health and recreational facilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Education Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The donation, she added, would help to save time of traveling to school, improve students' performance and increase self-esteem especially among girls.

Jerreh Sanyang, deputy permanent secretary, Finance at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education laudedCaritas Gambia for supporting the country's education sector.

DPS Sanyang indicated that the bicycles would help to complement government's effort and help the beneficiary students to report to school in time especially for students from far-flung communities.

Yahya Gassama, chairman of the National Assembly Select Committee on Education also heaped praises on Caritas Gambia for the gesture.

Momodou G. Jallow regional Education Director of Region 4, who received the bicycles on behalf of the region, expressed gratitude to the donors and assured them the items would be put into good use.