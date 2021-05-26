Gambia: Omar Colley Scores in Sampdoria Win

Scorpions vice-captain Omar Colley scored his second goal of the season for his Italian Serie A side, Sampdoria during their 3-0 home win over Parma in their last game of the season played at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.

The 28-year-old scored his side's second goal in the 44 minutes to help his coach, Claudio Ranieri finished the campaign on a high.

Fabio Quagliarella and Manolo Gabbiadini scored the other two goals for Sampdoria in the 20th and 64th minutes.

The Gambian international registered his first goal of the season against Benevvento in September 2020.

The Lamin-born player started out playing youth football with Wallidan FC before he went for trials with Major League Soccer Club Sporting Kansas City on two occasions in 2010 and 2011.

He later signed for Real de Banjul where he helped the team won the league in 2012.

The former Wallidan and Real de Banjul player became professional in 2013 after he signed for Finnish club KuPS before later signing for Swedish side Djurgardens IF in 2015 and later for Genk in 2016.

Colley moved to Italian side, Sampdoria in 2018 after leaving Genk.