Gambia: Omar Colley Scores in Sampdoria Win

26 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpions vice-captain Omar Colley scored his second goal of the season for his Italian Serie A side, Sampdoria during their 3-0 home win over Parma in their last game of the season played at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.

The 28-year-old scored his side's second goal in the 44 minutes to help his coach, Claudio Ranieri finished the campaign on a high.

Fabio Quagliarella and Manolo Gabbiadini scored the other two goals for Sampdoria in the 20th and 64th minutes.

The Gambian international registered his first goal of the season against Benevvento in September 2020.

The Lamin-born player started out playing youth football with Wallidan FC before he went for trials with Major League Soccer Club Sporting Kansas City on two occasions in 2010 and 2011.

He later signed for Real de Banjul where he helped the team won the league in 2012.

The former Wallidan and Real de Banjul player became professional in 2013 after he signed for Finnish club KuPS before later signing for Swedish side Djurgardens IF in 2015 and later for Genk in 2016.

Colley moved to Italian side, Sampdoria in 2018 after leaving Genk.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.