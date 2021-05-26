Tunisia: Sfax to Host 1st Running Tunisia Cup

26 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Sfax will host Sunday, May 30, the 1st edition of the Running Tunisia Cup held under the motto "Return to Life."

Participating runners will be divided into teams of 5 men and as many women each in two races of 21km and 10km.

Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

