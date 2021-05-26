South Africa: The News Cycle Really Is Just That - the Same Merry-Go-Round With a Different Cast of Characters

opinion

The more things change, the more they stay the same. The only difference is that last week, or last month, it was Ace Magashule, the week before that it was Jacob Zuma, the week before that it was Brian Molefe, and before that it was probably Tom Moyane. Next week it will be Zuma (again) or Dudu Myeni.

Last Sunday I had a long-distance video call with a cousin who works abroad. There was the usual family and football banter, and we touched on "investment" in cryptocurrency. I had a slight interest in Bitcoin (in my league, R500 disposable income is a fortune that needs to be treasured - or invested for when I keel over). After the football banter - he's a Liverpool fan and I support the greatest club in North London; not the one with the empty trophy cabinet - we switched to "serious" stuff.

"So," he asked, "what's the latest news in South Africa? What's going on?" Fool that he is, he figured I would be in the know.

"Nothing," I replied. "Nothing new, that is." I explained that everything he read last week, and the week before, or six months ago, a year ago, was...