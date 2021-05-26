Zimbabwe: Chiredzi Lands Officer Moved Over Land Deals

26 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Government has transferred the Chiredzi District Lands Officer Mr Honest Mapfumo to Harare over accusations of improprieties in the administration of land allocations in the flash point district.

Mr Mapfumo was already under fire over reports of allegedly circumventing the Masvingo provincial leadership in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement in land allocations in Chiredzi which is predominated by sugar cane farming.

Sources said he was also now operating as a loner in land allocations after allegedly snubbing the district lands committee.

In a letter by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr John Basera, dated May 19 2021, a copy which is in possession of The Herald, Mr Mapfumo was ordered to report at the head office in Harare on 31 May.

He was also ordered to facilitate the hand-over and take-over processes to a new acting district lands officer designated by the provincial chief lands officer Mrs Tendai Mumera.

In his letter Dr Basera said the decision to transfer Mr Mapfumo was motivated by "reports of administrative challenges on your performance in Chiredzi district."

Chiredzi is a flash point district in land issues with Government officials usually going under crosshairs for irregularities in land allocations as demand for sugar cane plots remaining high.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.