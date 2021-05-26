Zimbabwe: Bangladesh Players Make Rankings Strides Ahead of Zimbabwe Tour

Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan has become only the third bowler from his country to be ranked among the top two of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings.

Hasan had a fine showing in the first two matches of their ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka. The Tigers are hosting Sri Lanka for three ODIs.

They lead the series 2-0 ahead of Friday's dead rubber, having sealing their first ever bilateral series win against Sri Lanka.

The Tigers are set to face Zimbabwe next, in a full-fledged tour featuring one Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is set for July. They were supposed to take part in the Asia Cup next month but the event has since been postponed.

The Bangladeshi players have enjoyed good form in the current series against Sri Lanka. Mehidy advanced three places to reach the second position after returning figures of four for 30 and three for 28 bowling with the new ball.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had grabbed the number one position in 2009 for the first time while left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak is the other Bangladesh bowler to have been in the top two, reaching the second position in 2010.

Left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rehman is another one from Bangladesh to move up the list, his hauls of three for 34 and three for 16 lifting him eight places to ninth position. Rahim's best position has been fifth, which he had attained in December 2018.

Tendai Chatara, who has just returned from injury, is Zimbabwe's highest ranked bowler at number 43.

On the batting front, Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, who was player of the match in both ODIs against Sri Lanka, has moved up four places to a career-best 14th position after scoring 84 and 125. Mahmudullah has advanced two places to 38th position after his scores of 54 and 41.

For Zimbabwe, who were last in action last month during a home series against Pakistan, Brendan Taylor remains the best ranked ODI batsman at number 40 while skipper Sean Williams is next at 43.