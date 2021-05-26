Zimbabwe: Makaza Qualifies for Iau 50km Championships

Seasoned long-distance runner Collen Makaza is looking at returning to the global stage after making the grade for the 50km International Association Ultrarunners World Championships recently.

The two-time 50km IAU champion clocked 3 hours 4 minutes 02 seconds to finish on position 41 at the Nedbank 50km Ultra Marathon recently in South Africa.

However, despite finishing way off his target of top 10, he secured a spot at the world event to be held in October.

The Nedbank race featured a number of Zimbabwean athletes that competed on invitation by the hosts.

They competed under their South African clubs but with the opportunity to qualify for the world competition and most of them made the qualifying time including Makaza, Lyno Muchena and Winfred Mutiro.

The cut-off time was 3 hours 7 minutes.

"We did well because it has been long since we last competed. Since 2019, this was our first race, so I think we are in the right direction. Even Lyno Muchena and Winfred Mutiro they did really well," said Makaza.

Muchena and Mutiro ran 2 hours 50 minutes and 2 hours 51 minutes respectively.

Makaza said he is looking at two major events this year including the World 50km.

"We are expecting another 50km maybe in August or July. If I don't make it for the World Championships, then I will also run the Cape Town marathon in September. That's my schedule for this year, I am just left with two big races for the season," said Makaza.

Makaza won the IAU 50km in 2010 and in 2014, and it remains among his best performances in his career.

His training partner Mutiro said he will be sticking to his training programme and building on the positives he picked during the Nedbank race as he prepares for the world event.

"I am sticking to my training programme because I think its working and there is still time to train. For now I am taking a short break to rest, then start training again in June to polish up on a few areas," said Mutiro.