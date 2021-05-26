Zimbabwe: State Gets Last Chance to Kick Start Chisango Trial

26 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has given the State a last chance to furnish Harare town clerk Hoseah Chisango with a trial date on June 14.

This came after the State applied for a further postponement of the matter saying it was still perusing the docket.

Chisango's lawyer opposed the State's application saying her client had so far appeared in court more than five times but no trial date has been given.

She further started that the State would suffer no prejudice if her client is removed from remand.

"The State should proceed by way of summons if it finds need to bring the accused person back in court," said Chisango's lawyer.

Chisango is facing charges of criminal abuse of office or alternatively failing to prevent corruption after allegedly appointing a chief security officer outside his mandate.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje ruled in the State's favour to postpone the matter.

However, Mr Mambanje gave the State a last chance saying if it fails to furnish the accused with a trial date on the next remand date he would remove him from remand.

Chisango is on $50 000 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered not to go within 100 metres of any Harare City Council offices other than the hospital and not interfere with witnesses.

