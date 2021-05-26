Namibia: NYC Boss in Spotlight Over Alleged Nepotism

National Youth Council (NYC) director Calista Schwartz-Gowases has once again come under fire for alleged irregularities regarding her conduct at the state-funded youth agency.

Some of her subordinates are accusing her of running the institution as if it is her personal property.

Schwartz-Gowases is serving a second term at the NYC, following her alleged politically motivated reappointment which was confirmed by the new board headed by president Hage Geingob's former personal assistant, Sharonice Busch, late last year.

During her time at the helm of the NYC, the youth agency has been in the news over allegations of corruption and maladministration.

Schwartz-Gowases is now being accused of nepotism and maladministration a few months after her reappointment.

She is being accused of irregularly appointing her personal assistant to head the agency's procurement management unit at the beginning of this year.

NYC employees, who spoke to The Namibian on condition of anonymity, said Schwartz-Gowases personal assistant was appointed in that position despite lacking the requisite skills or qualifications.

The director's personal assistant replaced another staff member, who was serving in that position in an acting capacity, on recommendation of the former board.

These allegations were contained in a letter of complaint directed to Busch earlier this year.

The letter also claimed Schwartz-Gowases promoted some staff members based on tribal alignment.

"In my view, this amounts to pure tribalism. It is worth mentioning here that the director has promoted a receptionist to executive secretary . . . the culture at the council is such that promotions and acting in positions are mainly given to staff of the same tribe," the letter read.

Busch early last month promised to explain the alleged irregular appointments.

Aggrieved staff members have now allegedly approached the labour commissioner and the Office of the Ombudsman regarding the issue.

'VERY SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS'

Schwartz-Gowases justified appointing her secretary to head the procurement unit, saying the term of the person she removed had come to an end.

She said her secretary was appointed as an interim measure to assist the council in performing this function for a period of two months pending the implementation of the new structure.

"She was never removed. Her interim appointment period lapsed . . . the appointment to an internal procurement structure of an institution is not a new job for which somebody should be appointed or hired, but is essentially . . . an internal committee established among existing staff members within an institution," Schwartz-Gowases said.

She also accused the person removed from the position of non-compliance with the Procurement Act, among other irregularities.

Regarding tribal promotions, Schwartz-Gowases said the council currently does not have a policy on automatic promotion.

"However, when there is a vacancy in the company, the position will first be advertised internally, giving staff the opportunity to apply first, and only when no suitable candidate is found it will be advertised externally. Therefore, promoting a receptionist to an executive secretary position is false and baseless. The accuser must provide evidence," she said.

"Part of my duty is compliance with the laws and resolutions passed by the board. Therefore to insinuate and level allegations of tribalism and substantial non-compliance with the applicable laws for personal gain is a very serious allegation that cannot go unaddressed."