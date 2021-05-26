Namibia: Mother's Lone Battle Caring for Child With Cerebral Palsy

Jo-Lyga Nell, a single, unemployed mother with an eight-year-old daughter with cerebral palsy, says every day she is finding it harder to manage.

Nell, who also has a 13-year-old daughter, lives in Windhoek's 7de Laan with her two children in a small shack.

Nicola Gryton, the daughter with disabilities, has to be fed and bathed as she is immobile.

Nicola was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth and with epilepsy at six months.

Nell says as the eight-year-old grows older, it is becoming more and more expensive to manage her condition.

Her child needs nappies, special formula milk, apart from food, and they need taxi money to go to hospital for follow-ups, she says.

She says a social grant of N$1 300 per month would make a huge difference in her family's life.

Nell says the last time she was employed was last year January, apart from other casual jobs she has had.

"It has become very difficult for me to afford my daughter, and I am unable to meet her needs, because they are too many. Life has been very hard for me since the birth of my second child. At times I feel like committing suicide," the desperate mother says.

Nell says she has applied for a disability grant from the Ministry of Health and Social Services, but has been denied since a grant of N$1 300 is only made available to children with disabilities once they turn 16.

"The only income I receive is N$500 for my two children from the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare," she says.

Both of her daughters fathers have died.

Nell is pleading with the public to assist her with food, milk or nappies.

She says she cannot look for a job as she has to look after her daughter.

Lukas Haufiku, the gender ministry's spokesperson, could not be reached for comment.

WHAT IS CEREBRAL PALSY?

Dr John Mulunga says cerebral palsy involves irreversible brain damage of the region in the brain responsible for motor function.

"This results in various problems with a person's ability to move, maintain balance and posture," he says.

Mulunga says there is no cure for the condition.

"The management of patients with cerebral palsy is individualised, based on the child's clinical presentation, and requires a multidisciplinary approach with a combination of physiotherapists, neurologists, and paediatricians."

He says Nicola's epilepsy could be due to multiple factors.

"Almost half the cases of epilepsy are unknown, and the other half can be due to genetic predisposition, head trauma and infectious diseases," Mulunga says.