Namibia: Eenhana Lowers Budget As Revenues Dip

The Eenhana Town Council has cut its 2021/2022 budget by 9%, citing an expected decrease on the council's revenue streams as they are severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.

The budget is set at N$82,7 million, way less than the N$92,1 million tabled and approved for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Mayor Omri-Onn Kavandje said this during the tabling of income and expenditure estimates for the 2021/2022 financial year held at the town on Monday.

"In this budget, we made a provision for innovation on our systems such as a provision of a new financial management system, improved billing systems, consultant services to improve revenue collection and management thereof, among other things," he said.

The mayor added that besides the drastic budget cut, the town has also recorded a skyrocketing demand for services.

"In order to sustain our revenue streams we will apply strictly our debtors and collection policy and ensure that all accounts are paid on time," he said.

Kavandje said the council has projected expenditure of N$31,6 million which represents 38,2% of the total expenditure to the general operating expenses.

The council further projected expenditure of N$23 million which represents 28% of the total budget for capital projects during the financial year.

Furthermore, the council has an estimate of N$22 million which represents 27% of the total budget for personnel expenditure.

The mayor said the remaining 6,8% will be spent on repairs and maintenance.

Under the capital projects expenditure, the council allocated N$600 000 for the maintenance of roads, a plot for institutions of higher learning. The Roads Fund Administrator has allocated N$927 300 for the maintenance of roads at the town and another N$688 000 has been set aside for the maintenance of roads in town.

"In order to realise our dream, council will search for various avenues and apply smart strategies for revenue collection. We admit that some areas of our revenue collection have collapsed and it will take time to revive. Our local business fraternity, as the engine of economic growth, has equally been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Given that some areas do not contribute to revenue streams, the demand for better services keeps on increasing especially in the informal settlement," he said.

Kavandje further noted that the council will increase by 30 cents per cubic metre its water consumption charge to contribute to the service delivery, especially to service areas that have been hard hit by Covid-19.

The council will also make provisions of sanitation facilities especially at informal settlements; servicing of 240 low-cost housing erven at Ekolola, conducting the town's general valuation roll; purchasing a fire-fighting vehicle; the relocation of the high mast lamp from Oukango suburb to Ouholamo, installation of street names in suburbs, and provision to improve some of the recreational and sports facilities in the town.

"With these projections, I therefore present this balanced budget with no surplus or deficit. I believe we have presented a just and fair budget that is aimed at adequately addressing the pressing needs of our residents," he said.