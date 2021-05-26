South Africa: Public Protector Hearing - Stiff Memo From DA Seems to Have Twisted Judge Hlophe's Arm to Recuse Himself

analysis

Whatever the contents of the letter, this clearly provided enough incentive and motivation for Hlophe to step out of the fray at a critical moment in his controversial professional life.

In an uncharacteristic move, the generally pugilistic Judge President of the Western Cape, John Hlophe, on Monday politely agreed to recuse himself from hearing Public Protector (PP) Busisiwe Mkhwebane's challenge to the constitutionality of Parliament's rules to impeach her.

Hlophe had controversially allocated himself alongside judges Elizabeth Baartman and Mokgoatji Dolamo to hear Mkhwebane's ongoing challenge, due to be heard in the Western Cape High Court on 7 June.

Hlophe himself faces possible impeachment should the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) confirm a scathing finding made in April by a tribunal that he is guilty of gross misconduct. The final verdict by the JSC is expected on 4 June.

Hlophe allocated the PP matter to himself regardless of the tribunal's serious finding as well as an obvious conflict of interest in that advocate Dali Mpofu, who represents the PP, is also one of the members of the JSC that will decide Hlophe's fate.

However, on Monday, Hlophe wrote in response to the Democratic Alliance's stiff memo to him at the weekend...