Namibia: PG Sends Swakop Music Teacher to Regional Court

Prosecutor General Martha Imalwa has decided that the rape matter involving a Swakopmund music teacher, Jerome Cloete (27), must be heard in the Erongo Regional Court at Swakopmund on 25 June.

Cloete will face four counts under the Combating of Immoral Practices Act in this court.

He was arrested at Swakopmund in October 2019 for allegedly sodomising an 11-year-old boy on several occasions between 2018 and 2019. He worked as a music teacher at Mondesa Youth Opportunities, an after-school programme that assists pupils from Grade 4 to 8 with additional lessons in school subjects, life skills and music.

He also served as a private music teacher at other music schools.

Cloete has been in custody since.

According to the police report, Cloete would allegedly call the victim into an empty classroom where he would first force the boy to 'excite him' before sodomising him.

The victim reported what was happening to another teacher, who notified the victim's parents and the police.