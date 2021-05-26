South Africa: Dinner At Matloha's - a New Cookery Book Dipped in South African Heritage

25 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By The Reading List

Spice up your Africa Day celebrations with Liziwe Matloha's latest cookery book and try Umleqwa and Umngqusho with a side of Masonja.

If you need a reason to celebrate (and getting vaccinated ain't it) gather your family together this Africa Day, 25 May, and do some mild carousing with these heritage dishes from Liziwe Matloha's new recipe book, Dinner at Matloha's.

Matloha is a respected chef and recipe developer; she values authenticity and loves finding new ways to showcase ingredients that reflect her culinary heritage and share her passion for food that is easy to prepare and appeals to the whole family.

Today, we're highlighting her recipes for Umleqwa and Umngqusho - roast "road runner" chicken and samp and beans, cooked the Xhosa way - as well as something for more adventurous taste buds: Masonja, or mopane worms, prepared in the Sepedi tradition.

Umleqwa

"Umleqwa" is isiXhosa for "road runner" chicken - a free-range bird that has spent its life foraging in gardens, fields and streets.

Home-reared "hardbody" chickens are different to supermarket birds - they are bigger and tougher, with strong bones, so they need a long cooking time, but the end result will be tender meat and...

