South Africa: Do We Need Government, Let Alone the Lesser Spotted Public Servant?

25 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Imraan Buccus

While one cannot malign all and sundry in the public service, one has to dig deep in the barrel for good and diligent apples.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

An increasingly rare species is slipping further from public view: the lesser spotted public servant. When the provincial capital was cauterised from the IFP's Zululand heartland in Ulundi, the ANC promised a boom for the once sleepy hollow of Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal. And it delivered.

Armies of officials drove up rentals and property prices. The fried and flame-grilled chicken economy had feathers flying. Driving this past week through Langalibalele Street at 4pm, one had the distinct impression that the city's eyes have become droopy again. Where there were once throngs of SUVs generously funded by government subsistence and travel allowances, there is the ease of a platteland dorpie. No one is more disturbed than the cashier at the chicken joint close to the equally desolate petrol station.

Pietermaritzburg government departments have been depleted of all manner of life. Corridors haunted by deathly silence. Doors latched. Cleaners robbed of dust and trash. That is not to say that there has been any dent in the public sector wage...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.