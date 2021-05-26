South Africa: Do We Need Government, Let Alone the Lesser Spotted Public Servant?

opinion

While one cannot malign all and sundry in the public service, one has to dig deep in the barrel for good and diligent apples.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

An increasingly rare species is slipping further from public view: the lesser spotted public servant. When the provincial capital was cauterised from the IFP's Zululand heartland in Ulundi, the ANC promised a boom for the once sleepy hollow of Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal. And it delivered.

Armies of officials drove up rentals and property prices. The fried and flame-grilled chicken economy had feathers flying. Driving this past week through Langalibalele Street at 4pm, one had the distinct impression that the city's eyes have become droopy again. Where there were once throngs of SUVs generously funded by government subsistence and travel allowances, there is the ease of a platteland dorpie. No one is more disturbed than the cashier at the chicken joint close to the equally desolate petrol station.

Pietermaritzburg government departments have been depleted of all manner of life. Corridors haunted by deathly silence. Doors latched. Cleaners robbed of dust and trash. That is not to say that there has been any dent in the public sector wage...