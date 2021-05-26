South Africa: Western Province Rugby Courts New Equity Partners to Tackle Liquidity Concerns

analysis

WP Rugby is courting two potential equity partners as it looks to stabilise its precarious financial situation in an uncertain future exacerbated by recent management failures.

Western Province Rugby is not on the brink of collapse, according to the chairman of the board, Ebrahim Rasool, but it faces "liquidity" issues in the short term. Which is why the union is actively seeking out equity investors six months after its first foray into the equity arena broke down with New York-based MVM Holdings late last year.

That experience, which was marred by mistrust, ended with the Americans walking away and focusing on the Sharks. They concluded a deal in Durban within weeks and are now majority shareholders at Kings Park.

MVM has maintained the line that it wanted to build WP into a global rugby powerhouse, but to do that it wanted a 51% stake and therefore deciding control. It was a point that WP would not cede.

But now, after months of more drama at the union, it seems the position has softened. Western Province Professional Rugby (WPPR), which runs the professional side of the union, is in advanced talks with two possible suitors and selling a majority stake is...