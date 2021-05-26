South Africa: Dead End - the Penultimate Humiliation of Ace Magashule

25 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

While the currents of the ANC can ebb and flow swiftly, there have been moments when the turn of the tide was impossible to stop. And so it may be with the current gush of events surrounding the party's suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

The latest decisions by the ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) appear to show suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule going down a one-way street from which there is no return - and it's largely his own actions that have got him there.

On Tuesday ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte delivered a statement on behalf of the NWC. In its statement, the NWC asked a "national presenter" (a sort of prosecutor for the party) to investigate the conduct of Magashule, Tony Yengeni and Carl Niehaus while they were supporting former president Jacob Zuma last week.

The NWC has also appointed a task team to head the ANC in the Free State. This is to be chaired by one of the first ANC members in that province to speak against Magashule, and his great nemesis, Mxolisi Dukwana.

Just that appointment on its own...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

