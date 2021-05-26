Seychelles Supreme Court Charges French Man With Murder in Hanging Death of Girlfriend

26 May 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

A 34-year-old French national was charged with murder by the Seychelles Supreme Court on Tuesday after the death of the man's girlfriend.

According to a police communique released after the incident, the 32-year-old girlfriend, also a French national, was found hanged on April 27 in Club Med Hotel Seychelles on St. Anne island.

The case is being presided over by Justice Melchior Vidot.

Under Section 193 of the Penal Code of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, any person who of malice aforethought causes the death of another person by an unlawful act or omission is guilty of murder. Section 194 states that any person convicted of murder shall be sentenced to imprisonment for life.

SNA spoke to the prosecution and lawyer of the defence after the court's proceeding, but neither was willing to comment.

The accused is being held on remand for two weeks and is set to reappear before the Supreme Court on Tuesday June 8, at 1.30 pm. He is yet to plead guilty or not guilty.

The lawyer of the defense did not object to the prosecution's application for remand.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.