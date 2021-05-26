North Africa: AFI to Develop Industrial Zones in Libya

Khadija Bousselmi — The Libyan Ministry of Industry and Minerals and the Industrial Land Agency (AFI) have agreed to entrust the development of industrial zones in Libya to the Tunisian agency, according to its CEO, Souheil Cheour.

Libyan Minister of Industry and Minerals Ahmed Abu Aissa has asked the AFI to be an active player in the implementation of industrial zones in Libya, especially given the delay in the establishment of these areas scheduled before 2011, " Cheour told TAP after a meeting with the Libyan Minister of Industry Tuesday in Tripoli.

For this purpose, the AFI will, as part of a pilot experiment, reconsider the way to choose a zone and conduct the feasibility study according to the objectives set by the Libyan state, to engage thereafter in the realization of needed studies, specifications and tender documents.

The implementation by the AFI of industrial zones in Libya is a step forward towards the establishment of the new economic model of the AFI and a considerable pillar to the establishment of the International Land Company of Tunisia (SOFIT), he said.

The Industrial Land Agency is an industrial and commercial body placed under the Ministry of Industry to strengthen the industrial fabric and contribute to the economic and social development of Tunisia.

As for SOFIT, its creation, which is underway, allows AFI to export its expertise and national services in the field of land and its various components (housing, industry and technology).

The capital of the SOFIT is estimated at 10 million dinars to which, the public sector contributes 40% including 33% by the AFI, against a private contribution of 60%.

AFI last March signed with the National Agency for Investment Promotion (ANAPI) of Congo (Kinshasa), a memorandum of understanding in the field of development of industrial zones, the first of its kind in Tunisia.

The meeting between Cheour and the Libyan minister took place on the sidelines of the Tunisian-Libyan Fair organized from 23 to 25 May 2021 in Tripoli, at the initiative of the Tunisia-Africa Business Council (TABC) and the Libyan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.