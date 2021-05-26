Kenya: Mt Kenya Leaders Set for Key Meeting On 2022

Nairobi — A section of leaders from the Mt. Kenya region are set to hold a meeting in Nyeri to chart the way forward about next year's General Election.

The leaders among them Governors, Members of Parliament and former politicians from the Mt. Kenya region made the announcement Wednesday after a meeting in Nairobi.

Their meeting follows the coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as the region's spokesperson in what has sparked major divisions in the restive mountain whose leader President Uhuru Kenyatta retires next year at the end of his second and final term.

"In two weeks' time we will be having the meeting in Nyeri and it will bring together elected leaders, former leaders, religious leaders and other leaders who are important in opinion-shaping within the region," said Lee Kinyanjui, the Governor of Nakuru during a joint press conference with others.

Governors Anne Waiguru of Kirinyanga and Mutahi Kahiga of Nyeri said they will continue to hold a series of meetings alongside other leaders with an aim of speaking in one voice.

"Soon we will have a common ground we want to ensure that we have unity because our numbers matter," said Waiguru, "This is a very important period in our country and as a people we have to focus and speak in one voice."

Some leaders from the Mt. Kenya region among them Governor Mwangi Wa Iria of Muranga and Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria have dismissed the crowning of Muturi as the region's spokesperson.

Governor Waiguru took swipe a the Speaker's coronation saying it has little political meaning.

She said the Speaker alongside other leaders seeking leadership positions in the region or elsewhere will have to go to the ground and seek votes from the people who are the legitimate determinants of leadership.

"While one cannot begrudge Speaker Muturi and others of their desire for some form of enthronement, without consultations and consensus with the leaders and the people of Mt Kenya such enthronements have little meaning politically," Waiguru said.