Ghana: Planning Is Easy, Implementation Is the Real Skill - Ghana's Leadership Must Do Better

Pixabay
(File photo).
26 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marie-Noelle Nwokolo

Ghana's problems are many, multifaceted and increasingly becoming conflated - a dangerous spot to be in. But addressing this is not unheard of, many others have done it. Citizens' exasperation with business-as-usual in a country that offered such hope on the continent and is seemingly failing to embody its 'Star of Africa' byname, is evident. Ghanaian leadership must do better by its people.

Marie-Noelle Nwokolo is a researcher at the Johannesburg-based think tank, the Brenthurst Foundation.

In the book Making Africa Work, authors Greg Mills, Jeffrey Herbst, Olusegun Obasanjo and Dickie Davis recall the story of former Zambian president Guy Scott who was minister of agriculture in 1991. Upon assuming office, he called for reports on how to improve agricultural sector performance in the country and received a mountain of papers, yet very little of what had been recommended, he recalled, had happened. Planning but no delivery.

It is common knowledge that African countries face the challenge of a lack of financial resources (debatable, yes), a poorly capacitated civil service to deliver, and most importantly a lack of political will to set priorities and make the necessary tough choices to achieve them. These have made delivery of plans necessary for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.