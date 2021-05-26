Ghana: Planning Is Easy, Implementation Is the Real Skill - Ghana's Leadership Must Do Better

analysis

Ghana's problems are many, multifaceted and increasingly becoming conflated - a dangerous spot to be in. But addressing this is not unheard of, many others have done it. Citizens' exasperation with business-as-usual in a country that offered such hope on the continent and is seemingly failing to embody its 'Star of Africa' byname, is evident. Ghanaian leadership must do better by its people.

Marie-Noelle Nwokolo is a researcher at the Johannesburg-based think tank, the Brenthurst Foundation.

In the book Making Africa Work, authors Greg Mills, Jeffrey Herbst, Olusegun Obasanjo and Dickie Davis recall the story of former Zambian president Guy Scott who was minister of agriculture in 1991. Upon assuming office, he called for reports on how to improve agricultural sector performance in the country and received a mountain of papers, yet very little of what had been recommended, he recalled, had happened. Planning but no delivery.

It is common knowledge that African countries face the challenge of a lack of financial resources (debatable, yes), a poorly capacitated civil service to deliver, and most importantly a lack of political will to set priorities and make the necessary tough choices to achieve them. These have made delivery of plans necessary for...