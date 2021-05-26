Ethiopia: Morocco, Ethiopia Stress Need to Strengthen Partnership in Field of Renewable Energy, Green Economies

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen hold virtual meeting with Foreign Minister of Morocco, Nasser Bourita on ways to cement bilateral and multilateral ties between the two countries.

During the occasion, the two sides discussed commitments to build green economies stressing

the need to further strengthen the partnership between Ethiopia and Morocco in the field of renewable energy.

Ethiopia and Morocco should expedite the implementation of the 12 agreements that were signed between them in various fields following the fruitful visit of King Mohammed VI of Morocco in 2016, Demeke stated.

He mentioned the economic significance of expediting the production process of the jointly established fertilizer plant in Ethiopia and connecting Addis Ababa and Rabat with direct flights by Ethiopian Airlines.

Foreign Minister Demeke expressed his confidence that Morocco will support Dr. Arkebe Oqubay, the sole African candidate for the position of Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita said Morocco supports Ethiopia's right to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Speaking of GERD and the Ethiopia-Sudan border dispute, Nasser Bourita expressed his confidence that peaceful resolutions would be reached at the end with amicable solutions to all parties.

Bourita affirmed that his country will support Dr. Arkebe Oqubay's candidacy for the UNIDO.

Furthermore, he stressed the need to create economic linkages between the two countries by encouraging connections of private businesses and flights by the major Airlines of the two countries.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two countries formed the Coalition for sustainable Energy Access at the UN Climate action summit in September 2019 in New York, in a bid to increase access to electricity.