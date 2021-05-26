Sudan: Khartoum Information Director Arrested

Khartoum — The Director of Information in Khartoum state, El Tayeb Saad Eddin, was arrested yesterday for alleged involvement in leaking state information to 'an active group affiliated to the ousted Al Bashir regime'.

The Committee for Dismantling the System of 30 June 1989 and Restoration of Public Funds in Khartoum state ordered his arrest, according to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

The committee's statement says that, charges are being investigated against Saad Eddin under the Dismantling Act and the Public Service Act.

It is alleged that Eddin, who was appointed as Director of Information in Khartoum state under the previous regime, and continued to hold the position until his arrest yesterday, "continued to communicate actively with elements in the dissolved National Congress Party".