Sudan: Joint Force to Enforce Emergency Security Measures in South Darfur

Nyala — A joint military force has been deployed in Nyala, in a 'preparatory step' in the North Darfur capital to improve security in the state. The join force has been deployed o the instructions of the Security Committee of South Darfur to implement to measures authorised by the State of Emergency issued by the state government to maintain security.

South Darfur Wali (governor), Mousa Mahdi confirmed via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the security committee has instructed the military forces to implement emergency orders regarding carrying knives and machetes, as well as controlling for unlicenced vehicles.

The governor called on the public to comply with and observe the measures. He says that the emergency measures would apply to all members of the public as well as the including military in order to maintain safety and security for all.