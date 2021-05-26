Tanzanian Who Conquered Everest Coming Home

THE Tanzanian who set African record to summit the top of world's highest mountain -Everest, Rawan Dakik is set to come back home next week.

Dakik, who successfully reached the peak of Mount Everest (8,850 metres above sea level) last Sunday, is due to arrive in Tanzania on June 2nd, 2021.

Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) Senior Assistant Conservation Commissioner - Corporate Communications, Mr Pascal Shelutete quoted organiser of Dakik's trip, saying that she was first flying to Kathmandu, Nepal as international flights have not resumed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"Rawan is now on base camp and in a few hours she will be taking a helicopter to Kathmandu today, she is late to come back in Tanzania because airports in Nepal are closed due to Covid-19 and will be opened on June 1st," organiser of her trip was quoted as saying.

Prior to her Mount Everest expedition, Rawan who is the first Tanzanian woman and the youngest lady in Africa, trained and got mountain experience on Mount Kilimanjaro

Dakik (20) started the final push on May 15th and yesterday made it to the 8849.868 metres above sea level and put the Tanzanian flag at the peak.

Her tedious mission saw her on Camp One, Two and Three from 16th May and started the toughest task on Wednesday. Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) Senior Assistant Commissioner of Conservation - Corporate Communications, Mr Pascal Shelutete shared the news of the Tanzanian conquering the Everest.

Ms Dakik, the first Tanzanian woman and also the youngest lady in Africa to climb the world's highest mountain was said to be in good health, high morale and was hoping to reach the peak as planned and rightly she did.

With the last hiking round, Tanzania's fame on different accounts was set for the newest heights as a daughter of its soil, Dakik stayed on course on her mission.

She successfully completed her second rotation at 7200 metres above sea level last week and was waiting for good weather to reach the summit.

The first rotation was of 6,400 metres that took her four days from Everest base camp that is on 5,300 metres.

Recently, Ms Dakik who hails from Arusha, was quoted as saying: "Normally it takes about two months to climb Mount Everest; this is the time when the weather is favorable for climbing."

Mount Everest is still the ultimate mountaineering adventure. To stand at the pinnacle of the earth is one of life's most rewarding experiences and now it has attracted the first Tanzanian climber who is already in Nepal on the mission that will decorate her and the country.

An attempt on Everest is a committing undertaking which requires a huge amount of dedication and determination.

She was doing fine, while last week on the mountain, two people - a Swiss and an American succumbed to death - the first fatalities of this year's season.

Eleven people died while climbing the world's highest peak in 2019, with four deaths blamed on overcrowding.

On Saturday fear engulfed some quarters regarding the hikers, because of tales of bad weather at the Everest.

It was reported that there was uncertain weather and heavy snowfall, making for a nail-biting end to the Everest season.