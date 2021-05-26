Tanzania: Govt Wants Atcl to Train Its Staff

WORKS and Transport Ministry wants the state flag career airline, Air Tanzania to set up training programs to meet the rising demand for competent staff in the country's airline corporation.

Deputy Minister, Mwita Waitara directed the ATCL top management to carry out short and mid-term training as well as conduct staff appraisals.

The strategy according to the deputy minister will help the airline meet its goals which include generating more revenues.

"You must have a mechanism of measuring your staff's performance and train them if you are to offer competent services," Waitara said shortly after visiting ATCL headquarters in Dar es Salaam He also advised the airline to enhance interaction with its passengers partly to be able to increase customers' confidence.