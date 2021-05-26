Tanzania: Govt Wants Atcl to Train Its Staff

26 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

WORKS and Transport Ministry wants the state flag career airline, Air Tanzania to set up training programs to meet the rising demand for competent staff in the country's airline corporation.

Deputy Minister, Mwita Waitara directed the ATCL top management to carry out short and mid-term training as well as conduct staff appraisals.

The strategy according to the deputy minister will help the airline meet its goals which include generating more revenues.

"You must have a mechanism of measuring your staff's performance and train them if you are to offer competent services," Waitara said shortly after visiting ATCL headquarters in Dar es Salaam He also advised the airline to enhance interaction with its passengers partly to be able to increase customers' confidence.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.