Tanzania: Ministry of Land to Collect 260bn/ - Next Fiscal Year

26 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

THE Ministry of Land, Housing and Human Settlements is expecting to generate at least 260bn/- from its various sources during the financial year 2021/2022, the Minister William Lukuvi announced on Wednesday in Dodoma.

Tabling the ministry budget estimates and expenditures for the next fiscal year, the minister said the monies will come from government taxes, levies and various fees under the ministry.Lukuvi said the ministry is working towards improving its service provision, highlighting that it will be investing in automation services such as use of Information Communication Technology to speed-up service delivery.

"We will invest more in the use of ICT to improve provision of land services and also increase the rate of renting, land surveying and ownership and control of land disputes," he said.

He said the ministry intends to increase the value of land and thus increase the income of individual citizens and the country as a whole.

"The intended reforms are aimed at reducing costs to the citizens and enhance land ownership," he said.

