Uganda: DP Calls for National Consensus

Democratic party (DP) President, Norbert Mao, has called for a national consensus in the new government saying that it's the only approach leaders can use to solve problems of Ugandans.

While addressing the media at their weekly press briefing in Kampala on Tuesday, Mr Mao said that Consensus is an essential part of nation building, which Uganda needs now.

"We believe that, in a multi-party democracy likes ours, constructive dialogue, consultation and cooperation between the ruling and opposition party's national consensus is, not only desirable, but essential," he said.

"Cooperation for the larger good of the nation has been a cornerstone of our approach and as the Democratic Party we denounce the politics of unwarranted confrontation and negativism because we need to move forward as a country," he added.

Mr Mao noted that some of the issues where such a national consensus is most urgently called for include; constitutional and electoral reforms, the relations between the central government and the building blocks that make Uganda, population policy, empowerment of women by legislating at least 30 per cent reservation for them in all elected bodies, regional border disputes and effective institutional guarantees for the welfare of the vulnerable members of society

"In all issues of national importance where a national consensus is needed, we shall adopt a policy of dialogue and consultation with other political parties for the good of our country," he said

Mao added that as leaders they are committed to build a consultative mechanisms and procedures in Parliament, towards which the NRM and some of the parties in opposition always adopt a casual or contemptuous attitude.

"Democracy is not only about rights, but also about responsibilities and duties. However, since we the leaders ourselves have thrown our responsibilities to the winds and turned Statecraft into crass commerce and politics into an unscrupulous power game, the average Ugandan has naturally became cynical and indifferent about politics," he said

Mr Mao added that, their awareness as leaders about their responsibilities to citizens has become weak and to that extent, their conscious contribution to nation building has also diminished.

"All parties, leaders and citizens need to commit to a qualitative change in the culture of governance. We need a change in the mindset and behavior of those in Government," he said.

Mao's remarks came after the newly elected Members of Parliament elected a new speaker and deputy, a contest that was won by Mr Jacob Oulanyah and Ms Anita Among respectively.

Mao also noted that today (Wednesday) Management Committee of the party is going to convene with the members of the DP Parliamentary Caucus to discuss on the way forward on how they going to address issues of Ugandan.

"The main aim of this meeting is to discuss how to ensure that our MPs are effective in serving the people of Uganda," he said.