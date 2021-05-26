Egypt Participates in 38th Auda-Nepad Summit

Egypt participated in the 38th regular summit of heads of state and government of the African Development Agency AUDA-NEPAD, which was held virtually on Wednesday 26/5/2021.

The Foreign Ministry said that Ambassador Soha Gendi, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Director of the Department of African Organizations and Communities and the personal representative of the President of the Republic to the African Development Agency, led the Egyptian delegation at the meeting.

The summit, held under the chairmanship of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, discussed the agency's work in light of the great challenges in Africa, the negative economic impacts due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the developments in projects that NEPAD is currently implementing in various fields.

The Egyptian participation in the summit came to confirm Cairo's keenness on having an effective and active presence in African forums, especially that Egypt is one of the five founding countries of the agency.

President Sisi is taking the lead, at the level of the African Union, of a number of regional projects that the African Development Agency is implementing, the ministry said, referring to the maritime link project between Lake Victoria and the Mediterranean Sea, as well as the electrical connection between African countries.