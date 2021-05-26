Egypt Participates in 38th Auda-Nepad Summit

26 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt participated in the 38th regular summit of heads of state and government of the African Development Agency AUDA-NEPAD, which was held virtually on Wednesday 26/5/2021.

The Foreign Ministry said that Ambassador Soha Gendi, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Director of the Department of African Organizations and Communities and the personal representative of the President of the Republic to the African Development Agency, led the Egyptian delegation at the meeting.

The summit, held under the chairmanship of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, discussed the agency's work in light of the great challenges in Africa, the negative economic impacts due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the developments in projects that NEPAD is currently implementing in various fields.

The Egyptian participation in the summit came to confirm Cairo's keenness on having an effective and active presence in African forums, especially that Egypt is one of the five founding countries of the agency.

President Sisi is taking the lead, at the level of the African Union, of a number of regional projects that the African Development Agency is implementing, the ministry said, referring to the maritime link project between Lake Victoria and the Mediterranean Sea, as well as the electrical connection between African countries.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.