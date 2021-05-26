Egypt, UAE Discuss Means to Boost Environmental Cooperation

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad expressed happiness over cooperating with the UAE to stop overexploitation of resources and maintaining them to guarantee their sustainability for the coming generations.

She pointed out to the cooperation between Egypt and the UAE in the field of solid waste, adding that she will visit Sharjah to tour the dump of solid waste affiliated to a UAE environment company.

This came during Fouad's meeting on Wednesday26/5/2021 with UAE Ambassador to Egypt Hamad Saeed al Shamsi to discuss means of boosting cooperation between both countries in the fields of environment especially biological diversity and climate change.

Fouad asserted the strong ties between both countries at the regional and international levels in the negotiations on climate change.

Meanwhile, Shamsi appreciated Egyptian efforts to serve the environmental issues.