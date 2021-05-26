Angolan President Discusses Cooperation With CAR Counterpart

26 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Wednesday analysed the issue related to the increase of bilateral cooperation with the Central African Republic (CAR) counterpart, Faustin Touadéra.

At the end of the meeting, the heads of diplomacy in Angola, Teté António, and the Central African Republic (CAR), Sylvie Aipo Temon, told the press that President Faustin Touadéra's visit served to review and update some cooperation protocols.

The Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, said the two delegations evaluated the excellent relations of existing cooperation, in a reference to the ministerial meeting between the delegations of the two countries, held Wednesday on the sidelines of the meeting of the Heads of State.

He added that the ministerial meeting also served to analyse some legal instruments that have already expired and to adapt them to the new reality.

The different cooperation agreements between Angola and the CAR expired, some since 2010 and others since 2014.

South-South and regional cooperation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of CAR, Sylvie Aipo Temon, expressed his country's availability to work on strengthening of South-South and regional cooperation.

The Central African Head of State arrived in Luanda Wednesday morning for a few-hour visit, at the invitation of his Angola counterpart, João Lourenço,

Angola and CAR are members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

Angolan statesman, João Lourenço, is the current acting President of ICGLR.

