Angola: Defence Minister Regrets Death of General "Maynga"

Luanda — Angolan minister of National Defence and Veterans of the Fatherland João Ernesto dos Santos Wednesday expressed a "deep consternation" at the death of General António Chinhama "Maynga", occurred on Monday in Luanda, due to illness.

The minister highlighted the deeds of the late retired general, who very early, volunteered to join the armed struggle for national liberation, the conquest and preservation of national independence as well as the normal functioning of democratic institutions.

"In this hour of pain and mourning, on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and Veterans of the Fatherland, the Angolan Armed Forces and on my own, I bow to the memory of the late general and extend my sympathies to the mourning family", the minister stressed in note of condolence.