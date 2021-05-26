Angola: Defence Minister Regrets Death of General "Maynga"

26 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan minister of National Defence and Veterans of the Fatherland João Ernesto dos Santos Wednesday expressed a "deep consternation" at the death of General António Chinhama "Maynga", occurred on Monday in Luanda, due to illness.

The minister highlighted the deeds of the late retired general, who very early, volunteered to join the armed struggle for national liberation, the conquest and preservation of national independence as well as the normal functioning of democratic institutions.

"In this hour of pain and mourning, on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and Veterans of the Fatherland, the Angolan Armed Forces and on my own, I bow to the memory of the late general and extend my sympathies to the mourning family", the minister stressed in note of condolence.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.