Nigeria: Many Feared Dead in Kebbi Boat Mishap

26 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Witnesses say the boat was carrying about 160 passengers when it capsized.

Many people, including children and women, are feared dead after a boat in which they were travelling capsized in Kebbi State on Wednesday.

Witnesses said the people numbering about 160 were travelling from Niger State to neighbouring Wara community in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State where the boat capsized.

The police spokesperson in Kebbi, Nafi'u Abubakar, told PREMIUM TIMES that the police commissioner has dispatched the police marine team to the area on a rescue mission.

Mr Abubakar said, "the rescue operation is ongoing and details of the unfortunate incident will be communicated later".

The chairperson of Ngaski LGA, Abdullahi Buhari, who visited the area, told BBC Hausa Service that over 160 people were on board the boat.

A survivor said there were many children and women who were yet to be rescued. Eight members of a family from Zamfara state are among those missing, a source said.

More details later...

