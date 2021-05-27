Nigerian Actress, Ifey Onwuemene, Is Dead

26 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

Her colleague, Gloria Anozie-Young announced that she died on Tuesday after battling endometrial cancer.

Nigerian actress, Ifey Onwuemene, is dead.

Her colleague, Gloria Anozie-Young, announced Tuesday that she died after battling endometrial cancer.

Ms Onwuemene is popular for her role in the 1990s hit television series "Everyday People," where she starred alongside Sam Loco Efe (late), Carol King, Nobert Young, Seun Soremi and others.

The actress had undergone eight sessions of chemotherapy and spent more than N10 million on treatment before she died, her colleague said.

"Ifey Onwuene was diagnosed with endometrial cancer, her womb was removed but she has been battling the ailment for many years now. In 2019, even after 8 sessions of chemotherapy, the doctors told her she had reached stage 4.

"However, we are not sure if she was given the wrong diagnosis or being treated with the wrong chemo, because she still felt pains on her upper abdomen and her tummy bloated.

"She had to go for draining every two weeks at a cost of 280,000 Naira but only 3litres of liquid can be removed at a time so that her heart is not affected," she said

PREMIUM TIMES, in 2020, reported that the actress needed financial support for cancer treatment.

