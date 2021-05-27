Nigeria: Why Libya's Stability Matters to Nigeria - Buhari

26 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Buhari said he was happy that the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya could personally attend the Summit of Lake Chad Basin Commission.

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday hosted Mohammed Younis Menfi, Chairman, Presidential Council of Libya, stressing that a stable or unstable Libya has implications for countries in the Lake Chad Basin area, including Nigeria.

"Republics of Chad, and Niger, have extensive borders with Libya, and they are our immediate neighbours. Whatever affects them affects us. The stability or instability of Libya will directly affect us," President Buhari said.

He stressed that the security of Nigeria was the number one priority to him, noting that "unless a country or institution is secured, there's no way you can efficiently manage it."

President Buhari said he was happy that the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya could personally attend the Summit of Lake Chad Basin Commission held in Abuja on Tuesday, to discuss the situation in Chad, and the implications for security in neighbouring countries.

Mr Menfi said Libya was fast-evolving, "and we now have one government, active on the ground. We are expelling the mercenaries, and unifying the instructions."

He said democratic elections would be held in due course, adding that the historical relationship between his country and Nigeria in the areas of oil and agriculture meant that one country could not ignore the other.

"We aspire for joint cooperation, and reactivation of previous agreements," Mr Menfi said.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

