South Africa - Jacob Zuma Pleads Not Guilty to Corruption Charges

26 May 2021
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Former President Jacob Zuma is being tried for graft, fraud, racketeering and money laundering. The plea marks a turning point in the decadelong trial.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to several charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

The charges relate to the 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms, for nearly $5 billion.

Zuma, who was deputy president at the time, is also accused of accepting bribes totaling 4 million rand from one of the firms, the French defense giant Thales. The deal with Thales was in exchange for protecting the company from an investigation into the exchange.

Zuma says he is victim of 'witch hunt'

Zuma, who was president from 2009 to 2018, faces 18 charges relating to the 1999 deal. He has rejected the charges and said he is a victim of a politically motivated witch hunt, spurred by a rival faction of the ruling African National Congress.

"I plead not guilty," Zuma said in court, as he was dressed in a dark blue suit and red tie. He was repeatedly asked by the judge, Piet Koen, to confirm in person the response of his attorney, given "the magnitude of what we're dealing with."

He also pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption and money laundering.

Over a decade of waiting

His defense team is calling for the recusal of state prosecutor Billy Downer, on the grounds that he has "no title to prosecute."

Zuma's plea concludes years of delay in the long-awaited trial, which many South Africans say will deliver a historic verdict. Prosecutors intend to call around 200 witnesses in the trial. The ruling African National Congress forced Zuma to resign in 2018 after a series of scandals.

The National Prosecuting Authority filed the charges against Zuma over a decade ago, set them aside just before he ran for president in 2009, then reinstated them a month after his resignation in 2018.

(AFP, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.