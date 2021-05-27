Rwanda: Macron's Visit to Kigali an Opportunity for France and Rwanda to Renew Ties

27 May 2021
Radio France Internationale

French president Emmanuel Macron's visit to Rwanda on Thursday to commemorate the victims of the 1994 genocide is a step towards normalising relations between the two countries after a quarter century of tension.

Macron is the first French leader since 2010 to visit Rwanda, which has long accused France of being complicit in the mass killings of 800,000 Rwandan Tutsis between April and July 1994.

In March, the French government accepted the conclusions of a commission of historians, which accused France of being "blind" to the Hutu regime's preparation of the massacres. The report said that France bore "serious and overwhelming" responsibility for the genocide.

On a visit to France last week, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who led the Tutsi rebellion that ended the genocide, said the report had paved the way for the two countries to have "a good relationship."

The last French president to visit Rwanda was Nicolas Sarkozy, who admitted that France made "serious mistakes" and had a "form of blindness" during the genocide.

Interview: Rwanda and France on a 'good basis' to rekindle relations, says Kagame

Rwanda's challenging road to reconciliation

They will be listening closely when Macron delivers a speech on Thursday at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, the final resting place for over 250,000 genocide victims.

Some would like France to go further, and apologise. They will be listening closely to Macron, who has presented himself as someone who is not afraid to admit to past wrongs, as he gives a speech Thursday at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Officials say Macron could use the visit to fill the ambassador post in Rwanda, which has been vacant since 2015.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mali in Political Crisis After 'Coup Within a Coup'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.