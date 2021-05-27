Nigeria: 100 Ekiti College Students Hospitalised After Inhaling Poisonous Gas

An official said the officers of the Federal Fire Service that undertook the fumigation had been arrested.

At least 100 students of the College of Health and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti, were on Wednesday rushed to hospitals after inhailing a poisonous substance while writing an examination.

They were said to have passed out as soon as the poisonous substance, proceeding from a fumigation work around the school premises, diffused into the classrooms.

It was gathered that the fumigation was carried out by men of the Federal Fire Service in the state.

The development had triggered protest on Wednesday evening, which disrupted academic activities in the institution.

It was worse for some students who were asthmatic.

Students, who were enraged by the development, began a protest which immediately turned violent.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that by the time the dusts settled, the school's administrative building, lecture rooms, vehicles of lecturers, and other properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by the rampaging students.

The State's Commissioner for Health, Banji Filani, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said the situation had been brought under control and normalcy has returned to the school.

"Earlier today (Wednesday)I received a call from the provost of the College of Technology as regards the situation in the institution," he said.

"What we understand was that the school had received a memo from the Federal Fire Service that fumigation will be done.

"The fumigation was carried out today but unfortunately the innolation created panic and had adverse effects on over 100 students who were hospitalized at the Ijero State Specialist Hospital.

"Right now, 64 have been discharged and about 34 of them are still in the facility. Most of them in good condition.

"We have sent two to the FETHI for close observation and to ensure that they are in good state and one is undergoing investigation in the Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital.

"We are monitoring the situation in order to ensure everyone is safe. we have mobilized additional doctors and nurses, oxygen cylinders to the hospital to make sure that everybody is safe."

Mr Filani added that the officers of the Federal Fire Service that undertook the fumigation had been arrested.