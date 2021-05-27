Angola Opens Honorary Consulate in Nagoya

26 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Nagoya — Angola formally inaugurated its Honorary Consulate in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday, during a ceremony presided over by the Angolan ambassador to that Asian country, Rui Orlando Xavier.

The consulate is housed in the Toyota Tshusho Corporation Headquarters building, in Nagoya, and is under the jurisdiction of the consular district of Chubu, which covers the cities of Yamanashi, Niigatan, Toyama, Gifu, Nagano, Shisuoka, Aichi, Ishikawa and Fukui.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Japanese ambassador accredited to Angola, Jiro Maruhashi, and the newly appointed Angola's honorary consul in Nagoya, Ichiro Kashitani, who is also Toyota's chairman and CEO.

He is the first Angola's honorary council in Japan.

The ceremony was preceded by a courtesy meeting between the Angolan diplomat and the Toyota Tsusho Corporation CEO, Jun Karube, and witnessed by officials of the Angolan Embassy in Japan and of the car manufacturer.

Angola and Japan enjoy diplomatic relations since September 1976, while exchange of visits by high ranking officials from both countries started in late 1980's.

In Angola, Japan has been engaged in projects in such areas as demining, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, education and health.

Angola imports from Japan vehicles, steel, iron and various equipment, while Japan imports crude oil and other raw materials.

