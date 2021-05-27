Tanzania: NHC Puts 70 Pc of New Houses On Rent

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) announced Wednesday plans lower the number of residential structures on sell to 20 percent from the current 70 percent targeting to expand access to better houses among the general public.

The corporation also announced it will equally raise its number rental structures to 80 per cent from the existing 30 per cent as it attempts to expand the scope of real estate investment across the country.

"We are planning to change the ratio for new houses that are on sell from 70 per cent to 20 per cent and those on rental from 30 per cent to 80 per cent," Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development Minister, William Lukuvi told the National Assembly on behalf of NHC.

He said when tabling the Ministry's Budget (bn/-) estimates and expenditures for the next fiscal year.

The Minister emphasized that the ministry is also determined to invest in industries that manufacture construction materials as part of an effort to reduce the burden to individuals constructing houses in the country.