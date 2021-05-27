Tanzania: Ministry Launches Environmental Campaign

THE Office of the Vice-President Union and Environment has launched a sustainable campaign to address sanitation and environmental challenges.

Speaking in Dodoma on Wednesday, the Minister of State in the Office of the Vice-President, Union and Environment, Selemani Jafo said launch of the campaign is because the world is facing major environmental challenges.

He said the launch of the sanitation and environmental protection campaign will take place on June 5 this year, where the official guest of honor is expected to be Vice President Dr Philip Mpango.

"The campaign will involve every department, individual institution, district, region, industries, mines and airports, because will not leave anyone behind," he revealed.

Jafo said the campaign will involve cleaning and planting trees, and various awards and prizes given, including cars, school supplies, and other give away will be awarded to those who have attained the standard in campaign regulations He also tipped that journalists who will be responsible for reporting on environmental news, artists with well-composed environmental songs will compete to find the winners.

The Minister said during the campaign there will be a committee that will be responsible for advising on the conduct of the campaign, awarding of prizes and appointment of judges and other matters.

In addition, Jafo appointed 40 environment ambassadors, who include representatives of journalists, artists, district commissioners, MPs, and religious leaders who will be working to ensure that the campaign reaches countrywide.

Similarly, for the first time in the country, environmental officers will meet on June 3 this year in Dodoma while Minister Jafo is expected to meet with NGOs involved in environment matters on May 27 this year.