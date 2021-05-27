Botswana: President Masisi Attends Double Troika Summit

26 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Press Release

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is also Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security will participate at the Extraordinary SADC Double Troika Summit in Maputo, Mozambique tomorrow.

A press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation says the Double Troika Summit will be preceded by an Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit, a Double Troika Ministerial Session and Senior Officials meeting, which will be held on the same day.

It further says the Double Troika Summit will consider the report of the SADC Technical Team, which was tasked to assess the threat of terrorism in Mozambique by the Extraordinary SADC Double Troika Summit of April 8.

"The Extraordinary Double Troika Summit will be attended by Mozambique (current SADC Chair); Malawi (Incoming Chair); United Republic of Tanzania (Outgoing Chair); Botswana (current SADC Organ Chair); South Africa (Incoming Organ Chair) and Zimbabwe (Outgoing Organ Chair)," says the press release.

Dr Masisi will be accompanied by the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Lemogang Kwape and senior government officials. BOPA

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mali's Coup Leader Fires President, Prime Minister
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.