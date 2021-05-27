Botswana: President Masisi Attends Double Troika Summit

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is also Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security will participate at the Extraordinary SADC Double Troika Summit in Maputo, Mozambique tomorrow.

A press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation says the Double Troika Summit will be preceded by an Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit, a Double Troika Ministerial Session and Senior Officials meeting, which will be held on the same day.

It further says the Double Troika Summit will consider the report of the SADC Technical Team, which was tasked to assess the threat of terrorism in Mozambique by the Extraordinary SADC Double Troika Summit of April 8.

"The Extraordinary Double Troika Summit will be attended by Mozambique (current SADC Chair); Malawi (Incoming Chair); United Republic of Tanzania (Outgoing Chair); Botswana (current SADC Organ Chair); South Africa (Incoming Organ Chair) and Zimbabwe (Outgoing Organ Chair)," says the press release.

Dr Masisi will be accompanied by the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Lemogang Kwape and senior government officials. BOPA

Source : BOPA