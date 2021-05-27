Malawi to Hold Annual Agricultural Policy Conference Next Week

27 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Local and international agricultural think tanks are set to converge in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe, next week for the annual agricultural police conference.

The conference will take place from June 1 to 2, 2021. Themed 'Supporting Agriculture Transformation in Malawi: Beyond Research to Implementation', the conference is expected to provide a platform to experts to disseminate new evidence to stakeholders, explore partnerships in research, harmonize policy messaging and increase uptake of new research findings in policymaking process.

The organizers of the conference include the Malawi Agriculture Policy Advancement and Transformation Agenda (MwAPATA Institute), National Planning Commission (NPC), the Ministry of Agriculture and the Centre for Agricultural Research and Development of the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Civil Society Agriculture Network (CISANET).

Others are the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) and the Donor Committee on Agriculture and Food Security while the conference partners include Michigan State University, Agricultural Transformation Initiative (ATI), Centre for Agricultural Transformation and Pyxus Agriculture Limited.

Briefing the media in Lilongwe on Wednesday, chairperson of the organizing taskforce, William Chadza, said they expect the conference to integrate new research findings into Malawi's agricultural transformation.

"We expect the conference to identify quick wins for the pillar on agricultural productivity and commercialization in the Malawi 2063. We also expect the conference outputs to inform ongoing review of policies in the agricultural sector related to agricultural diversification," said Chadza who is also MwAPATA acting executive director.

NPC Director of Research Dr. Andrew Jamali and CISANET national coordinator Pamela Kuwali described the upcoming conference provides an opportunity for Malawi to address gaps in commercialization and agribusiness sectors.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mali in Political Crisis After 'Coup Within a Coup'
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.