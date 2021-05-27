Zimbabwe: Ousted Chief Ndiweni Launches Voter Registration Campaign

27 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Dethroned Ntabazinduna Chief, Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has launched a voter mobilisation campaign dubbed "My Right2 Vote".

The ousted traditional leader said his campaign was anchored on mobilising Zimbabweans to vote for a new government which could restore democracy and rule of the law.

"Terrible though it is, we have found a ray of light. We have found the road map for Zimbabwe. It is called MyRight2Vote. This roadmap leads to the transitional government for Zimbabwe.

"All of these erroneous laws and the attacks on the local indigenous people of our lands will reversed.

"MyRight2Vote is now a fact and a reality. MR2V is not a political party because it is far bigger than party politics. MR2V is the nation builder for our country," said Ndiweni.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has resumed voter registration although elections remain suspended in the country because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ndiweni's voter registration project comes at a time when civil society groups have mooted massive mobilisation campaigns.

A recent survey conducted by the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has indicated that Matebeleland and Masvingo provinces will lose some constituencies during the upcoming delimitation exercise which is expected to be carried out ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

