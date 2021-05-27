Zimbabwe: Top Cop, Wife Arrested for Car Theft After Acquittal On Gun Crimes

27 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

A senior Chinhoyi police officer and his wife, arrested and later acquitted recently on arms racketeering charges, have both been arrested again this time for car theft.

Inspector Clive Kadambure, who is police officer-in-charge for Mashonaland West armoury, was re-arrested together with Shyness Kadambure, moments after the couple's acquittal.

Sources said their latest arrest involved two stolen vehicles, a Toyota D4D twin cab and a Toyota Fortuner, found in their possession.

The couple's lawyer Fortune Murisi confirmed the arrest adding that they were now seeking freedom after appearing before a Chiredzi magistrate who denied them bail.

"The Kadambure couple is facing charges under Section 113(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, they appeared in court and were denied bail.

"I am applying for their release by this coming Friday," said Murisi.

The cars, which were reported stolen in South Africa according to Interpol and valued at $504 000, were recovered by Mwenezi CID who were conducting investigations into the firearms case involving the Chinhoyi-based couple.

Kadambure and his wife were earlier in March this year arrested after a gun and ammunition were discovered in the family's garden after police detectives raided the couple's home.

The raid followed the arrest of two men on March 15 this year in Gonarezhou National Park while trying to smuggle six semi-automatic rifles into Mozambique through Sango Border Post and implicated the senior police officer.

Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Ruth Moyo acquitted the couple after a full trial.

Shyness Kadambure, a teacher at Alaska Primary School, was dragged into the matter for hiding her husband's CZ service pistol and 58 x .375 Honardy Ruger bullets in the couple's garden in Hunyani suburb after getting wind her husband was being sought for gun crimes.

The CZ pistol and ammunition were recovered by police after Kadambure's wife gave directions to where she had buried weapon.

The state failed to prove beyond any reasonable doubt the pair's link to the six recovered rifles that were destined for Mozambique, hence their acquittal.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

