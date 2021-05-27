Malawi: Nyasa Big Bullets CEO Suzgo Nyirenda Plans to Launch Own TV Station

The new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Nyasa Big Bullets, Suzgo Nyirenda has hit the ground running in the club's commercialization drive in which he pledges plans of setting up its own television station.

The former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary -- who also served as deputy CEO for Confederation of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) from 2016 to 2021 -- was officially unveiled by the club's president Conrad Buckle on Tuesday at a colourful ceremony held at College of Medicine Sports Complex in Blantyre.

Nyirenda said "time has come that all Bullets games should be streamlined live before launching our own Nyasa Big Bullets FC TV".

"It is possible and if there are any doubts, you have a CEO who will do it because I am determined. My objective is to turn the club's fortunes around and be recognised as a great brand -- not only in the country but on the African continent as well."

He added that for this to be achieved, he will formulate a robust strategic plan that will outline how best the club will earn its successful brand.

"Nyasa Big Bullets will develop its own business plan as well as the team's technical and youth development plans and very soon we will add a women's football team to the franchise.

"If there are any doubts, you have a CEO who is determined to do it. I realize it's not easy but with the team and the staff I have -- and with the support of the Board and the supporters -- we will make it."

He gave confidence to the Board and supporters that working as FAM GS and deputy CEO for COSAFA gave him an "impetus to understand the needs in football -- and commercialization in particular -- in line with club licensing requirements".

"We can grow our businesses exponentially if we partner and realize our mutual gains by maintaining the club's competitive edge.

"The huge following of this club -- in and beyond Malawi -- is unprecedented. The brand itself is very enormous. The rich history of Nyasa Big Bullets in terms of its successes in competitions and championships cannot go unnoticed.

"To hit the ground running, we will soon embark on a nationwide registration of our supporters to create verified numbers with which we can use to support the business together with our partners.

"We will continue to sorround ourselves with love and peace and our supporters will continue to remain our greatest asset and the key to our success throughout the coming years," he said.

In his remarks, the club's president Conrad Buckle said he was proud to lead a team that is phenomenal and enjoys the support of phenomenal fans.

He said the best the club's leadership -- including himself -- could do is to render total support in the commercialization drive.

He applauded the club's business partners such as CIC Africa insurance company, Castel Malawi, Kamuzu University of Health Science, MacSteel company, saying to realize their commercialization drive they need such collaboration.

"It has been a difficult journey to roll out the commercialization," he said. "The journey is still long as we have a massive task ahead of us but together we will achieve great things to get Nyasa Big Bullets into a continental force.

"I thus unveil to you our new CEO who needs total support from the Nyasa family as we strive to help this club maintain its rich history of success in all its endeavors," he said.

Guest of honour was Alfred Gunda, the FAM CEO who replaced Nyirenda in 2016 and he welcomed Nyirenda back home, saying "east or west, but home is the best".

"The country's football will gain from your experience as head of competitions at COSAFA, that looks after 14 Member countries will definitely.

"The huge experience gained there is what you will add on to the success of Nyasa Big Bullets -- a winning brand with 40 titles to its belt -- 16 as league titles and 24 cup competitions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Company Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Congratulations for taking up the mantle to lead one of the most top clubs in the country and enhance its legacy as the most decorated by the honours it has attained in all these years.

"You are also a well decorated football administrator who is fit for this post and the doors you will knock of the potential partners will easily be opened."

He also appealed to Nyirenda that time has come for the Bullets to "make it a regular participant of the continental [Confederation of African Football] competitions and to stand out as one of the best".

"Be assured of FAM's support and let me recognise that Nyasa Big Bullets are the first to fully embrace club licensing and commercialization, which will motivate other clubs to follow."

Bullets always contribute excellent material for the national football team and is the only club that has exported most players to foreign clubs, who were identified through the Flames matches as well as the club's participation in CAF competitions.